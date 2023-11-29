Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of Fontainebleau, Durango properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of jobs are still available at the Fontainebleau and Durango casino and resort properties as the countdown to opening day approaches quickly.

Fontainebleau has the lion’s share of the openings: President Marc Tricano told the Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission that the property intends to hire 7,100 people, but 6,500 by December 13, or opening day.

As of November 16, the property had hired about 5,000 people. A spokesperson for Fontainebleau said the property is on pace to meet its target.

Both properties were asked by gaming regulators about their pace of hiring and strategies, as many other Las Vegas properties still face worker shortages.

“I feel very confident in our ability to recruit and retain... leading with culture and people,” Tricano said, noting the benefits of a privately-owned company. A spokesperson elaborated on employee benefits such as weekly pay, hourly holiday pay and wellness programs.

The Durango property plans to have 1,700 employees by opening day on December 5. A spokesperson tells FOX5, they had hired 1,400 people so far and continue to hire; 30 to 40% of Durango’s new workforce are transfers from Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos.

Benefits for employees include free health care and medical and dental centers.

“We continue to operate in a culture of family. Family takes care of family,” said President Scott Kreeger of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos during a September meeting. “Thirty percent of our staff has a tenure of over 10 years, which we’re very proud of,” he said.

A spokesperson for Durango said the property had received 30,000 applications.

Learn more about jobs at Fontainebleau here: Fontainebleau Jobs

Learn more about Durango Casino and Resort open positions: Durango Jobs

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.