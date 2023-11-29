Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of Fontainebleau, Durango properties

Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of Fontainebleau, Durango properties
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of jobs are still available at the Fontainebleau and Durango casino and resort properties as the countdown to opening day approaches quickly.

Fontainebleau has the lion’s share of the openings: President Marc Tricano told the Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission that the property intends to hire 7,100 people, but 6,500 by December 13, or opening day.

As of November 16, the property had hired about 5,000 people. A spokesperson for Fontainebleau said the property is on pace to meet its target.

Both properties were asked by gaming regulators about their pace of hiring and strategies, as many other Las Vegas properties still face worker shortages.

“I feel very confident in our ability to recruit and retain... leading with culture and people,” Tricano said, noting the benefits of a privately-owned company. A spokesperson elaborated on employee benefits such as weekly pay, hourly holiday pay and wellness programs.

The Durango property plans to have 1,700 employees by opening day on December 5. A spokesperson tells FOX5, they had hired 1,400 people so far and continue to hire; 30 to 40% of Durango’s new workforce are transfers from Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos.

Benefits for employees include free health care and medical and dental centers.

“We continue to operate in a culture of family. Family takes care of family,” said President Scott Kreeger of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos during a September meeting. “Thirty percent of our staff has a tenure of over 10 years, which we’re very proud of,” he said.

A spokesperson for Durango said the property had received 30,000 applications.

Learn more about jobs at Fontainebleau here: Fontainebleau Jobs

Learn more about Durango Casino and Resort open positions: Durango Jobs

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
California man turns $5 side bet into more than $1M on Las Vegas Strip
California man turns $5 side bet into over $1M at Las Vegas resort on Thanksgiving
Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor...
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team

Latest News

The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
Container Park celebrates ten years of success stories
Aryanna Brewer battling cancer in Las Vegas, but needs to go to California for treatment
Pregnant Las Vegas mom battles rare blood cancer, hopes to save unborn child
Container Park celebrates ten years of success stories
Container Park celebrates ten years of success stories
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of Fontainebleau, Durango...
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of Fontainebleau, Durango properties