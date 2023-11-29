Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Henderson police ask for help locating man missing since Sunday

David Sanborn
David Sanborn(Henderson Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:43 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Sunday morning.

According to police, David Sanborn was last seen at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2951 Sienna Heights Drive #1612.

Authorities said Sanborn was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and light blue shoes.

HPD advised that he may be in distress and need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Sanborn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
"John from Texas" won nearly $1.4 million on a slot machine at Paris Las Vegas
Slot player from Texas turns $5 into almost $1.4M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor...
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team
California man turns $5 side bet into more than $1M on Las Vegas Strip
California man turns $5 side bet into over $1M at Las Vegas resort on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Christmas tree lot generic
Free Christmas tree giveaway happening on Sunday in Las Vegas
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts
Super Bowl committee donates fruit trees to urban farm
Super Bowl committee donates fruit trees to urban farm
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team