Henderson police ask for help locating man missing since Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Sunday morning.

According to police, David Sanborn was last seen at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2951 Sienna Heights Drive #1612.

Authorities said Sanborn was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and light blue shoes.

HPD advised that he may be in distress and need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Sanborn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department.

