Golden Knights take losing streak into matchup with Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault takes a shot against the Dallas Stars...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault takes a shot against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver is 7-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 15-7-1 overall. The Canucks have a 10-3-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vegas has a 14-5-4 record overall and a 5-2-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have conceded 56 goals while scoring 71 for a +15 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 17 goals and nine assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has eight goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Pius Suter: out (undisclosed), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Golden Knights: Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: day to day (lower body).

