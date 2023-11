LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore underwent surgery for an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The Knights said Theodore had “successful surgery due to an upper-body injury.

According to the team, Theodore will be “out week-to-week” as a result of the surgery.

