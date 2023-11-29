Surprise Squad
Free Christmas tree giveaway happening on Saturday in Las Vegas

Christmas tree lot generic
Christmas tree lot generic(Pixabay via MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:07 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Families in need can receive a free Christmas tree at a giveaway event happening on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has partnered with Liberty Baptist Church on the giveaway, which will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6501 W. Lake Mead Boulevard.

LVMPD advised that as part of the giveaway, the first 150 families will receive a free fresh-cut Christmas tree.

