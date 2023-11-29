Forecast Outlook - 11/29/23

The first of two storms this week rolls into Southern Nevada on Wednesday. By the time this system moves into our area, it will be losing most of its steam. The storm comes through dry for Las Vegas, but we will see more clouds on Wednesday with high temperatures hovering around 60°. The best chance for a few drops of rain will be on Friday across Southern Nevada.

Skies will stay partly cloudy on Thursday with the forecast high holding at 60° in Las Vegas.

The second storm moves through on Friday, bringing the best chance for a few rain showers in the Las Vegas Valley. The latest data coming in this evening is trimming back on the rain chances, so any showers are looking isolated at this point. High temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 50s on Friday.

This storm will be a fast-moving system, heading east for the weekend. This leaves us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Long range outlook brings in some warmer days next week in the mid-60s

