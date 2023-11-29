Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Country singer Darius Rucker to receive ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ star next month

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Kristin Nelson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WMBF/Gray News) – Country singer Darius Rucker will be honored in California next month with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The award-winning artist will be honored with the 2,766th star on Monday, Dec. 4 along Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

Rucker is receiving the star in the category of Recording.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride’s star is a few feet away from his star” added Martinez.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and won his third career Grammy in 2014 for his version of “Wagon Wheel.”

He topped the charts once again in 2021 with his song “Beers and Sunshine.”

Along with being a recording artist, Rucker has been a lifelong philanthropist.

The South Carolina native co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

Rucker has also raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his Monday After the Masters benefit golf tournament and concert that takes place in Myrtle Beach.

Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar and Gwen Stefani.

Actor Chadwick Boseman will posthumously receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star as part of the Class of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
"John from Texas" won nearly $1.4 million on a slot machine at Paris Las Vegas
Slot player from Texas turns $5 into almost $1.4M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor...
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team
California man turns $5 side bet into more than $1M on Las Vegas Strip
California man turns $5 side bet into over $1M at Las Vegas resort on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
David Sanborn
Henderson police ask for help locating man missing since Sunday