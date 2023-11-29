Surprise Squad
Container Park celebrates ten years of success stories

By Mike Allen
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Container Park in the Fremont East neighborhood opened ten years ago, and since then has been an incubator for local businesses looking to make a mark.

Despite being located near a lot of adult entertainment, businesses that cater in some ways to children have found success at Container Park.

“We’ve seen kids from age 4 or 5 and now they’re 13 or 14 years old,” Container Park GM James Gonzales told FOX5 Tuesday. “They still come in. We see our regulars. They know us by first name.”

There’s not much that kids love more than toys.

“Kappa Toys was actually here, located in the back of Container Park on the first floor,” Gonzales remembered.

Lizzy Newsome, who founded Kappa Toys, spent four years curating her business at Container Park.

“I definitely feel like Kappa Toys wouldn’t be where it is now if it weren’t for the sort of artistic community it came out of,” she said.

When Newsome talked with FOX5 Tuesday evening, she was at her new location in Mall of America, her first expansion out of state, after opening stores on the Strip and at Area 15.

“We always knew that there were a lot of cities that were missing a high-end, classic toy store experience,” Newsome said.

Expanding from Fremont East to the biggest mall in the western hemisphere, Kappa Toys is an embodiment of how Gonzales sees his project.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurial spirit coming into Container Park, whether it’s new business owners or whether it’s people just wanting to have events,” he said. “So, I feel like the future is bright for Container Park.”

