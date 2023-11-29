Surprise Squad
Carrot Top extends contract with Las Vegas Strip property through 2030

Scott Thompson also known as "Carrot Top" is pictured at his home in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug....
Scott Thompson also known as "Carrot Top" is pictured at his home in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(ISAAC BREKKEN | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Performer Carrot Top has announced a lengthy contract extension with a property on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Carrot Top, who recently celebrated his 18th anniversary at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, has extended his contract with the property through 2030.

“I really love the logo that Luis designed, as it really captures my unique style and brand!” said Carrot Top. “I’ve always drawn most of my logos in the past, but I am so excited to have a new logo that was created by one of my fans, just in time for my 18th anniversary at Luxor. I look forward to having Luis at the show soon and meeting him in person!”

The Luxor said in the release that Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson is the longest-running headlining comedian in Las Vegas.

Carrot Top performs Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information on Carrot Top’s show, visit carrottop.com.

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
"John from Texas" won nearly $1.4 million on a slot machine at Paris Las Vegas
Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor...
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team
California man turns $5 side bet into more than $1M on Las Vegas Strip
