Carrot Top extends contract with Las Vegas Strip property through 2030

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Performer Carrot Top has announced a lengthy contract extension with a property on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Carrot Top, who recently celebrated his 18th anniversary at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, has extended his contract with the property through 2030.

“I really love the logo that Luis designed, as it really captures my unique style and brand!” said Carrot Top. “I’ve always drawn most of my logos in the past, but I am so excited to have a new logo that was created by one of my fans, just in time for my 18th anniversary at Luxor. I look forward to having Luis at the show soon and meeting him in person!”

The Luxor said in the release that Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson is the longest-running headlining comedian in Las Vegas.

Carrot Top performs Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information on Carrot Top’s show, visit carrottop.com.

