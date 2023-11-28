Your Thanksgiving leftovers are no longer good in the fridge, USDA says

(WFSB) - Do you still have Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge?

They are no longer good, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days, which means you would have wanted to eat whatever you have left by Monday.

Leftovers can be frozen for three to four months if you put them in there before Tuesday.

