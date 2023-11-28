WATCH: Man wrestles for sergeant’s gun, is shot and killed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has released new details and video of a Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting in Pahrump.

At about 4:30 in the afternoon on Thursday, dispatch got a call about a robbery at a bar in Pahrump. The caller said he’d been assaulted and had his credit card stolen.

Sergeant Cory Fowles arrived and commanded the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Reese of Pahrump, to put his hands up. The suspect instead ran around the back of the bar and the sergeant followed, reaching the suspect on a sand dune not far from the bar.

Sergeant Fowles unsuccessfully yelled at the suspect to roll over, after which the suspect tried to grab the sergeant’s gun from his holster. He took it out and held it with both hands on the grip. Fowles grabbed the gun too and pushed the barrel into the ground, but the suspect was able to wrestle back control of the gun, which he rotated toward the sergeant’s face. During the struggle, Fowles was able to remove the magazine from the gun, although there was still a live round in the chamber.

Fowles regained control of the gun, put the magazine back in, and found himself fighting over it again. As Fowles was holding up the gun out of the suspect’s reach, the suspect grabbed the sergeant and pulled down on his arm that was holding the gun. Fowles then fired one round, hitting the suspect in his upper left chest.

After Fowles was able to flag down help, the suspect was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Fowles was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

If the suspect had survived, he would have been charged with robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny and attempted murder.

Sergeant Fowles has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.

