Washoe County reaches milestone in combatting homelessness using data

Washoe County has become the second county in the nation to reach a milestone in solving homelessness using data.(Dakota News Now)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has become the second county in the nation to reach a milestone in solving homelessness using data. Now, they can see exactly what strategies are driving numbers down.

Up until 2021, Reno relied solely on the point-in-time count to measure homelessness. But, that system only tallies the number of unsheltered people one night a year, it doesn’t track who is experiencing homelessness or why.

Adam Ruege, the Director of Strategy with a nonprofit called Community Solutions, explains that Washoe County has achieved what he calls Functional Zero. By reaching this milestone, we are building a future that ensures homelessness is a rare and brief experience, and never an enduring or recurring way of life.

“If a community has ten individuals experiencing homelessness, and that community has the ability to house all ten, that community would achieve what we call Functional Zero,” Ruege said.

Using a database system, Washoe County has been able to identify what the main drivers of homelessness are.

“You’re never going to solve a problem unless you have a good sense of the scope and scale of that problem,” Ruege said.

Equipped with this data, communities can understand where to direct their attention and implement strategies that are as dynamic as the problem. They can also understand whether those strategies are driving numbers down, and if not, whether they need to pivot. By knowing the names of every person experiencing homelessness and their specific situation, Washoe County can quickly match resources to individuals based on their needs and monitor whether their efforts are actually reducing homelessness. This ‘By Name’ list is a comprehensive data source of every person in a community experiencing homelessness, updated in real time. Each person on the list has a file that includes their name, homeless history, health, and housing needs.

Catrina Peters, the Homeless Services Coordinator for Washoe County, says that for the last two years, 90% of providers around the community have all entered information into the same database.

“Having all agencies working with people experiencing homelessness across the community, entering data in one system, allows for people to see which clients people are working with, make sure there’s no redundancies in the system, and working in the most efficient way possible,” Peters said.

Peters says important questions, such as how many people became homeless for the first time this month, how many were returning to homelessness, and how many people exited homelessness are now easier to answer.

“Some communities decided to focus on veterans first, or the chronically homeless, but we wanted to be able to see what homelessness was like for all populations,” Peters said.

That hard work is paying off. Peters says that homelessness has decreased steadily for the past six months.

“We want to see continued collaboration with community partners and decreased actively homeless each month,” said Peters.

