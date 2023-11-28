UNLV Football’s Barry Odom named Mountain West ‘Coach of the Year’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With UNLV Football currently in its best season in 30 years, the team’s coach is getting some well-deserved recognition.

UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom on Tuesday was named the Mountain West “Coach of the Year.”

According to UNLV, Odom is the first Mountain West Coach of the Year from UNLV in nearly a quarter century.

The Rebels on Saturday will compete in the Mountain West title game for the first when they take on Boise State.

According to AP, UNLV finished the regular season 9-3 overall for its best record since the 1984 team went 10-1. The Rebels are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

In announcing the recognition for Coach Odom, the conference said, “Barry Odom led a Rebels squad that was picked ninth in the preseason Mountain West poll to a share of its first MW regular-season title and its first appearance in the MW Championship.”

