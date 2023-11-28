Surprise Squad
UNLV Football’s Barry Odom named Mountain West ‘Coach of the Year’

UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With UNLV Football currently in its best season in 30 years, the team’s coach is getting some well-deserved recognition.

UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom on Tuesday was named the Mountain West “Coach of the Year.”

According to UNLV, Odom is the first Mountain West Coach of the Year from UNLV in nearly a quarter century.

The Rebels on Saturday will compete in the Mountain West title game for the first when they take on Boise State.

Boise State-UNLV set for Mountain West title game after computer breaks three-way tie for 1st

According to AP, UNLV finished the regular season 9-3 overall for its best record since the 1984 team went 10-1. The Rebels are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

In announcing the recognition for Coach Odom, the conference said, “Barry Odom led a Rebels squad that was picked ninth in the preseason Mountain West poll to a share of its first MW regular-season title and its first appearance in the MW Championship.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

