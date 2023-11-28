Tommy’s Express offering free car washes this weekend in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tommy’s Express is celebrating the opening of a new location in Henderson by offering free car washes this weekend.

According to a news release, located at the new Henderson Tommy’s Express, the free car wash offering will start on Friday, Dec. 1 and run through the end of the business day on Sunday, Dec. 3. Tommy’s Express said the free car washes are being offered at the company’s new location at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive.

Tommy’s Express said that as part of the offer, guests who stop by the new location will receive the company’s “best wash” for free, which they said is a $20 value.

