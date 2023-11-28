Rio Las Vegas hosting hiring fairs to fill over 100 positions at new food hall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Rio in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that it will host two hiring fairs as it looks to fill over 100 positions at its new food hall.

The property earlier this month announced that it would be replacing its famous Carnival World Buffet with a new food hall.

According to a news release, the Rio is looking to fill over 100 full-time and part-time food and beverage positions for the new Canteen Food Hall as well as select positions in other resort food and beverage outlets as well.

The Rio says that the Canteen Food Hall, which is set to open in January, “will feature a varied selection of chef-inspired, first to market concepts alongside regional favorites from around the country.”

As part of the hiring efforts, the property is hosting two separate events within the Rio’s Hash House A Go Go from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for the Canteen Food Hall and then again on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for other food and beverage positions within the resort.

“Eiligible full-time positions will offer a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, wellness, an array of voluntary benefits and 401(k) savings plan,” the release notes.

According to the Rio, available positions include:

Cooks

Attendants

Stewards

Chefs

Bus Persons

Baristas

Bartenders

Bartender Apprentice

The resort notes that in-person interviews and on-the-spot offers will take place with Rio Las Vegas leadership and Canteen Food Hall partners. Applicants are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumes.

