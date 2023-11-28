Pro Volleyball Federation reveals ‘Vegas Thrill’ name, other team details

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ home team in the newly established Pro Volleyball Federation officially revealed the name for its squad – the Vegas Thrill.

According to a media release, the team also announced its official home court, The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, and the launch of the season ticket deposit campaign via the team website, VegasThrill.com. The Vegas Thrill ownership group includes a mix of four local and national business leaders and sports enthusiasts.

The group is led by local political leader Andy Abboud, an executive for Las Vegas Sands, and former Nebraska Attorney General and Founder and Managing Partner of the nationally acclaimed Bruning Law Group, Jon Bruning. Abboud and Bruning now partner with the Foley Entertainment Group (FEG), who operates the city’s beloved Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights, and City+Ventures, a national investment and business acceleration organization that is investing in women’s professional volleyball in the United States.

We are excited to join the group bringing the Vegas Thrill and the Pro Volleyball Federation to The Dollar Loan Center. This perfectly fits our commitment to give families in Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley access to a variety of exciting sports in our state-of-the-art arena, and we are especially proud to add a women’s team to the FEG portfolio and our venue.

Danny White, co-founder of City+Ventures, said, “Partnering with the Foley Entertainment Group and having the support of iconic Vegas-born teams like the Vegas Golden Knights shows incredible support of these athletes in bringing the very best of professional volleyball to Vegas and to fans throughout the United States. My business partners, Kirk Thompson and Chris Erickson, have seen first-hand how Vegas does pro sports and fans are in for a real thrill.”

Led by a team including Head Coach Fran Flory, Analyst and Consultant Russ Rose, volleyball veteran and Vegas Thrill President Ruben Herrera, and first official franchise player Alisha Glass Childress, the lineup immersed themselves into the community with a special unveiling event at The Dollar Loan Center Arena.

Season memberships are available now with a $100 deposit for tickets ranging from $29 to $114 per match for 12 home contests. Full-season and half-season VIP membership will be available as well. Single-match tickets will be on sale on January 2 and will be available on VegasThrill.com.

To date, six world-class, internationally known professional players have been signed to the Vegas Thrill, ahead of their first Pro Volleyball Federation match on Feb. 7 playing the Omaha Supernovas in Omaha, Nebraska. The current roster includes Kayla Banwarth, Layne Van Buskirk, Alisha Glass Childress, Saskia Hippe, Molly McCage, and Berkeley Oblad.

The Vegas Thrill is one of seven U.S. teams for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season in 2024, while Dallas and Kansas City have been announced as 2025 expansion teams. In 2024, the Vegas Thrill will play 24 matches, including 12 at home and 12 on the road in the regular season. Pro Volleyball Federation matches will take place on 67 different dates between January and May 2024 as opponents will be competing every day of the week.

Following the regular season, the Vegas Thrill will aim to be one of the top four squads in the standings that will compete for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship in May. The location of the championship will be determined and announced at a later date.

To secure season membership seats, see the team’s full schedule, and to stay up to date on the latest news, please visit VegasThrill.com and follow the team on social media.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.