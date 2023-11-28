Nevada National Guard soldier killed in crash near Ely

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada National Guard Sgt. Cameron Estes, 33, was killed in a crash on Friday near Ely.

According to a Nevada National Guard social media post, Estes was driving to the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy where he worked as a cadre Team Leader at the Nevada National Guard’s advancement program serving high school youth in Carlin, Nevada. Estes, a member of the 72nd Military Police Company, lived in Las Vegas with his wife and three daughters.

“He was charismatic, funny, the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” said 1st Sgt. Samuel Boyd, of the 72nd, who first met Estes as a platoon leader in 2017. “I don’t think there was anyone I know of who disliked him. He got along with everyone.”

Estes entered the military in 2012 as an active duty cavalry medic assigned to the 316th Cavalry at Fort Benning, Georgia. During his time on active duty, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Estes served six years in active duty before joining the Nevada National Guard’s 72nd Military Police Company. He supported several missions during his time in the Nevada National Guard, including the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response and New Year’s Eve mission in Las Vegas.

During his military career, Estes received an Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals and the Army Combat Action Badge. Estes is survived by his wife, Brenda, and their three daughters Italia, 8, Amelia, 7, and Raelynn, 1.

“The loss of any soldier is incredibly difficult and tragic. We must honor Sgt. Cameron Estes by upholding the values he stood for and by supporting one another and his family during this time of sorrow,” said Brigadier General Troy E. Armstrong, Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.

