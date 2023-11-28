Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Mom says newborn mistakenly tested positive for ecstasy at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

The mom says she took her newborn baby to the hospital to get checked out after a fall and then was accused of giving her baby a dangerous drug.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “Maria” wants people to know what happened to her when she took her newborn baby to Phoenix Children’s Hospital a couple of weeks ago.

“I felt worthless,” said Maria. “I felt like a bad mom. I was starting to second guess myself on how I parent. What did I do wrong?” The distraught Phoenix mom claims her newborn baby girl accidentally fell off a bed on Nov. 14, and she rushed the child to the hospital to get checked out.

The newborn was O.K., then the mom says a doctor came in and told her the baby’s urine tested positive for the drug ecstasy. “There’s no way, no way that’s possible,” said Maria. “None of it made any sense. I was so confused. Was it the wrong urine? Did you walk into the wrong room and give me wrong news? I was then scared because then I knew that it was going to be a whole different ball game now that they’re saying my baby was positive for drugs.”

The case was immediately referred to Child Protective Services and the Phoenix Police Department. Maria, 28, insists she told the doctors, nurses, and social workers that she doesn’t do drugs, and neither does the child’s father, and there had to be a mistake.

“I wanted to make sure my baby was safe, and now they are going to yank her from me?” said Maria. “Now, I am going to sit in jail for something that is not possible, that I didn’t do.”

The mom said she spent more than 5 hours being interrogated, crying and pleading her case. Nearly 24 hours after arriving at Phoenix Children’s, a CPS investigator walked in and said there had been a mistake, according to Maria.

Apparently, another baby tested positive for ecstasy, and they discovered the problem. The mom was finally allowed to go home with her baby. “They just washed their hands of it because I was so ready to go home, and was happy I had my baby,” said Maria. “She wasn’t going anywhere and I wasn’t going to jail for something I didn’t do.”

“I want to know what went wrong in the lab,” said Maria. “I want to know went so wrong in that lab that I was in that nightmare for no reason, for no reason at all.”

Phoenix Children’s released this statement:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Freddie Wright, 43
Henderson police arrest man in connection to dead woman found inside burning metal drum

Latest News

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San...
Cities crack down on homeless encampments. Advocates say that’s not the answer
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
F1 teardown continues on Strip after Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 teardown continues on Strip after Las Vegas Grand Prix
A drill rig stands at a Fervo Energy geothermal site under construction near Milford, Utah,...
New Google geothermal electricity project in Nevada could be milestone for clean energy
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas going cashless starting Jan. 1
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas going cashless starting Jan. 1