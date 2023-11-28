Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a southwest valley shooting.
Las Vegas police said the female suspect is believed to have been driving a silver BMW.
In a post on social media, LVMPD advised anyone with information on this case to contact detectives with the Enterprise Area Command at (702) 828-1686 or by email C9357R@LVMPD.com.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or http://crimestoppersofnv.com.
