Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a southwest valley shooting.

Las Vegas police said the female suspect is believed to have been driving a silver BMW.

In a post on social media, LVMPD advised anyone with information on this case to contact detectives with the Enterprise Area Command at (702) 828-1686 or by email C9357R@LVMPD.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or http://crimestoppersofnv.com.

