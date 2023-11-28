Iconic Rockettes to be featured daily on Sphere in Las Vegas this holiday season

Surprise Squad
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sphere Entertainment on Tuesday announced its a first-of-its-kind Exosphere activation with the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

According to a news release, the Radio City Rockettes will be featured daily on the Exosphere of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Featuring the stars of the beloved “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” that runs annually at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the activation debuted overnight, marking the first time the Exosphere has featured dancing wrapped 360 degrees around the venue.

“There is a magic here that we’ve created with Sphere, and there is a magic that is created by the Rockettes every year in the Christmas Spectacular,” said Guy Barnett, SVP, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. “There is nothing more artful than the Rockettes or more scientific than Sphere, so bringing these two together on the Exosphere in such a unique way is the essence of what we do here at Sphere – uniting art and science to bring wonder to the world. This is particularly exciting because it is the most complex combination of real-life footage and animated content we’ve created for the Exosphere to date.”

According to the company, in order to achieve the continuous dancing, 15 Rockettes were performed in groups of five, giving the Sphere Studios team three clips that were composited together. The clips were then multiplied and stitched together to stretch all the way around the Exosphere.

“Showcasing the Rockettes precision choreography in such a big way on Sphere is a new first for the iconic dance company,” said Jessica Tuttle, SVP Productions, MSG Entertainment. “This unique activation brings together two brands in the MSG family of companies – one that has been bringing joy to a million fans in New York City annually for 90 years, and one that began enchanting audiences worldwide earlier this year. Having the Rockettes appear as the first live performers to be dancing on the Exosphere is another example of how the Christmas Spectacular continues to push the boundaries of entertainment.”

At 125 feet tall, the Rockettes can be seen on the attraction performing their precision choreography that concludes with their beloved kickline, while rotating around the Exosphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

