Henderson police arrest suspect in connection to dead woman found inside burning metal drum

Freddie Wright, 43
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police announced that the department has arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead inside a burning metal drum last week.

On November 21 at approximately 7:57 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1700 block of Sunset Road in reference to a fire incident. Fire personnel were called to the scene to extinguish a fire contained within a metal drum. Once the fire was put out, a deceased female was found inside the drum.

Henderson Detectives assumed the investigation and identified the suspect as Freddie Wright, 43. On November 27, Wright was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

  • One count of Open Murder
  • One count of Arson, 1st Degree
  • One count of Destroying Evidence

The investigation is still open and police said no further details, including the identification of the victim, are available at this time.

