Forecast Outlook - 11/28/23

Chilly Mornings With Rain Chances Later This Week
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chilly weather again Tuesday morning with morning low temperatures in the 30s and 20s for most neighborhoods. A few clouds will be passing through on Tuesday with high temperatures holding around the 60° mark. The best chance for rain this week will be on Friday across Southern Nevada.

The first of two storms this week rolls through on Wednesday. As it moves through Southern Nevada, it will mainly bring us some more clouds with the best chance of a few showers east of Las Vegas. High temperatures hold in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The second storm moves through on Friday, bringing the best chance for rain showers in the Las Vegas Valley and snow up in our local mountains. High temperatures fall back into the mid 60s on Friday.

This storm looks to be a fast-moving system, heading east for the weekend. This leaves us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for high temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

