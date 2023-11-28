Surprise Squad
Cosmopolitan hosting Golden Knights meet and greet at rooftop ice rink on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan will offer Golden Knights fans a chance to see some of their favorite players at an upcoming meet and greet event at the resort’s rooftop ice rink.

For the holiday season, the resort’s Boulevard Pool has again transformed into a winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. The venue will remain open through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The winter wonderland will feature a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice and the Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits for cocktails and s’mores making.

As part of the holiday experience, the property will host a night with the Golden Knights on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The resort says currently Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud, Adin Hill, Chance, the Knights Guard and the Vegas Vivas are expected to take part in the event. However, players are subject to change, the Cosmopolitan notes.

According to the property, the all ages event will kick off at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The Cosmopolitan says guests hoping to participate in an autograph signing will receive a wristband ahead of the 5 p.m. autograph signing. Those who wish to secure an autograph should arrive promptly at 4 p.m., according to the property.

Entry to the Ice Rink area is complimentary. Skate rental is $30, the resort said.

Skating is open to guests ages 2 and up. All skaters must sign a skating waiver. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Minors under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the waiver on their behalf.

For more information, visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

