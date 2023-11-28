CCSD implements electronic safeguards following cyberattack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District said it is continuing to investigate following a cybersecurity incident that affected families and it provided an update on some changes that have been implemented in the wake of that hack.

First, the school district said that student email accounts are now restricted from sending or receiving emails or chats from anyone who does not have an @nv.ccsd.net email account.

“This will reduce the possibility of phishing and other cybersecurity threats initiated via email and eliminate the ability for students to use their CCSD email to set up social media accounts and other personal activities,” CCSD noted. “Students will still be able to communicate via email with colleges and universities.”

The district added that if there are additional entities that students are required to communicate with for instruction purposes, students should contact their school administrator. CCSD said it “reserves the right to limit the use of the student email account for non-school-based communications.”

Additionally, CCSD stated that all Gmail accounts inactive for over 90 days have been disabled.

“These inactive accounts provide an entry point vulnerability for unauthorized parties to exploit,” CCSD said. “If a student needs to access their disabled account, they can go to the school’s Site-Based Technician, who will confirm the student’s identity and submit a ticket for account reactivation.”

CCSD added that it “continues to move as quickly as possible to identify the impacted individuals, and we are committed to keeping the community updated on the progress of this project.”

Once the affected individuals are identified, the district will provide notification letters to those individuals via First Class Mail. Information related to this incident can be found on the District’s website at: https://ccsd.net/district/dataincident/.

CCSD students and families are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or share questions related to the incident by contacting the assistance hotline at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

