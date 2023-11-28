Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts

Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The newly constructed Bellagio Fountain Club was a premium spot to watch the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The structure was built just outside the iconic Bellagio fountains. Much of the structure has now been gutted and it’s looking more like the metal shell it once was. It is just part of the infrastructure being taken down after November’s race.

FOX5 drove the racetrack course on Monday. Some of the seats in the grandstands that were built for the race have now been taken down. And we saw a lot of work being done on grandstands near the pit building at Koval and Harmon.

Post-F1 cleanup continues near Harmon and Koval in Las Vegas
Post-F1 cleanup continues near Harmon and Koval in Las Vegas(FOX5)

FOX5 encountered a bit of a traffic delay on Monday. It took us 16 minutes to go the short distance from Harmon to Flamingo on Koval, where there are still some lane closures. However, traffic was mostly clear on other parts of the racetrack, including Las Vegas Boulevard.

The sidewalk outside the Bellagio fountain has been closed for construction. MGM officials told FOX5 Monday that the entire viewing structure there will come down in the next several weeks and the area will be ready for New Year’s Eve. Clark County officials have said that most of the other work would be done in six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue
Pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip
Proposed Clark County ordinance would ban stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown

Latest News

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a pair of A's spring training games in March
Big League Weekend coming to Las Vegas Valley
The Rebels are appearing in the game for the first time ever.
UNLV football prepares for Mountain West championship game
Local law enforcement officers made over 50 arrests during a recent joint safety operation.
LVMPD issues 'move over for cyclists' reminder
The victim was hit by a car last week while crossing the street near Koval and Harmon.
Pedestrian dies four days after crash