Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The newly constructed Bellagio Fountain Club was a premium spot to watch the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The structure was built just outside the iconic Bellagio fountains. Much of the structure has now been gutted and it’s looking more like the metal shell it once was. It is just part of the infrastructure being taken down after November’s race.

FOX5 drove the racetrack course on Monday. Some of the seats in the grandstands that were built for the race have now been taken down. And we saw a lot of work being done on grandstands near the pit building at Koval and Harmon.

Post-F1 cleanup continues near Harmon and Koval in Las Vegas (FOX5)

FOX5 encountered a bit of a traffic delay on Monday. It took us 16 minutes to go the short distance from Harmon to Flamingo on Koval, where there are still some lane closures. However, traffic was mostly clear on other parts of the racetrack, including Las Vegas Boulevard.

The sidewalk outside the Bellagio fountain has been closed for construction. MGM officials told FOX5 Monday that the entire viewing structure there will come down in the next several weeks and the area will be ready for New Year’s Eve. Clark County officials have said that most of the other work would be done in six to eight weeks.

