‘Barbie Girl’ group Aqua stopping in Las Vegas as part of first US tour since late ‘90s

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Danish superstars AQUA are set to bring their upcoming tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the group known for their iconic hit “Barbie Girl” is embarking on their first tour in the United States since the late 1990s.

As part of the tour, AQUA will perform at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on Dec. 19.

Aqua has received two 2024 GRAMMY nominations for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

