Zion National Park unveils winter facility, shuttle schedules

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The seasons are changing at Zion National Park and the National Park Service (NPS) is adjusting shuttle schedules and campground availability.

Here is what you need to know to plan your visit:

Fall personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts on Monday, November 27

The last day of fall shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale was November 26.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting today, November 27.

Updates are posted on the Zion Current Conditions webpage when parking is full.

Plan for limited parking; when parking in Zion Canyon is full, the NPS may temporarily close the road.

Shuttle service will resume in Zion Canyon and Springdale starting on December 22 for 10 days.

During these 10 days, visitors cannot drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Shuttle service resumes Friday, December 22 – Sunday, December 31. Winter personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts on January 1, 2024.

The last day of winter shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale is December 31.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting on January 1, 2024.

Plan for limited parking; when parking in Zion Canyon is full, the NPS may temporarily limit access.

Updates are posted on the Zion Current Conditions webpage when parking is full.

The NPS will resume shuttle service in the spring.

Fall and winter camping: Watchman Campground is open year-round, and you can make a reservation up to six months before your visit at www.recreation.gov or by calling l-877-444-6777.

Plan ahead and make arrangements for where you will stay before you get to the park. South Campground and Lava Point Campground are closed for the season.

Visitor Center and Wilderness Permit Desk hours:

Zion Canyon and Kolob Canyons Visitor Centers open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. every day through the fall and winter.

Zion Canyon Wilderness Desk: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kolob Canyons Wilderness Desk: Closed for the season. Get permits at Zion Canyon Wilderness Desk.

Big Bend (shuttle stop 8) is temporarily closed due to construction.

In order to accommodate larger, electric shuttle buses that are scheduled to enter service in 2024 and to resolve significant cracking in concrete on the edges of the paved area at Big Bend, the National Park Service is completing construction at Big Bend. While work is happening, the paved area at the shuttle stop is fenced closed. Depending on the availability of materials and winter weather, the park plans to reopen Big Bend in Spring 2024.

Attend a Ranger-Led Talk

Free ranger talks happen outside of the Zion Canyon Visitor Center every day at:

11 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

No matter when you visit, be prepared for crowds and remember:

Parking fills early year-round. You may have to wait to enter Zion Canyon Scenic Drive if parking is full there.

Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists if you are driving.

Stay on trails and avoid walking in the road.

Put your pass in your pocket. Don’t forget your park pass or receipt in a hotel room or at home.

Ride your bike on the road or the Pa’Rus Trail . Bicycling is not allowed on any other trails in the park. If you are riding on the road, you must stop to let buses pass you.

The NPS may temporarily close roads if traffic is congested or there is nowhere for drivers to park.

In general, fewer people visit Zion on weekdays than on weekends. Consider arriving early or after 3 p.m. to avoid the busiest times of the day.

Plan ahead and prepare. If you cannot park in Zion or if all of our campsites are full, research nearby communities and public lands to learn about other recreational activities and lodging. Always recreate responsibly and respect private owners’ property and facilities. Follow Leave No Trace practices everywhere in the park and beyond; be sure to pack out all your trash.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.