Suspect charged with murder following argument over girlfriend to be held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas suspect facing a murder charge stemming from an alleged dispute over his girlfriend will continue to be held in custody without bail.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, was arrested on November 5 and is facing one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the Metro Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and saying that a male had been shot early on the morning of November 5.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Betty Lane and found the victim, later identified as Maykool Regino-Perez, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m. Officers secured the scene and obtained witness statements and video surveillance from neighbors.

One witness reported seeing Quinteros confront another man about “hitting on” his girlfriend. Quinteros reportedly asked to speak to the man privately by the side of the house, punched him once in the face, then “took a few steps back and pulled a black firearm from the front of his waist area.”

The witness said she believed the suspect fired “five to seven rounds” total. The suspect then yelled for two people to get into his car and he fled the scene in a blue Dodge Challenger. Investigators collected evidence from the scene including six .40 caliber cartridge cases, apparent blood and assorted cans and bottles of alcohol and liquor.

No argument regarding bail was heard during an initial court appearance on November 6. That decision remained in effect during a subsequent appearance in Clark County Justice Court on November 27.

The suspect’s next appearance in court is scheduled for January 31, 2024.

