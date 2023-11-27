Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Suspect charged with murder following argument over girlfriend to be held without bail

Mauricio Quinteros, 18
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas suspect facing a murder charge stemming from an alleged dispute over his girlfriend will continue to be held in custody without bail.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, was arrested on November 5 and is facing one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the Metro Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and saying that a male had been shot early on the morning of November 5.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Betty Lane and found the victim, later identified as Maykool Regino-Perez, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m. Officers secured the scene and obtained witness statements and video surveillance from neighbors.

Las Vegas suspect allegedly shot, killed man he accused of hitting on his girlfriend, report says

One witness reported seeing Quinteros confront another man about “hitting on” his girlfriend. Quinteros reportedly asked to speak to the man privately by the side of the house, punched him once in the face, then “took a few steps back and pulled a black firearm from the front of his waist area.”

The witness said she believed the suspect fired “five to seven rounds” total. The suspect then yelled for two people to get into his car and he fled the scene in a blue Dodge Challenger. Investigators collected evidence from the scene including six .40 caliber cartridge cases, apparent blood and assorted cans and bottles of alcohol and liquor.

No argument regarding bail was heard during an initial court appearance on November 6. That decision remained in effect during a subsequent appearance in Clark County Justice Court on November 27.

The suspect’s next appearance in court is scheduled for January 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue
Pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip
Proposed Clark County ordinance would ban stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown

Latest News

Traffic at the south entrance of Zion National Park in December 2022.
Zion National Park unveils winter facility, shuttle schedules
Las Vegas shelter seeking families to foster adoptable pets for the holidays
Las Vegas shelter seeking families to foster adoptable pets for the holidays
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot
Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot