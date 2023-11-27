Shop Small Henderson event showcases local businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Small businesses are looking for a big boost this holiday season. On Saturday, an event at Water Street Plaza showcased small businesses in Henderson and all of the unique things they have to offer.

“I do medical massage and medical spa services, so it’s like a niche, you know? So if you’re looking for a great professional massage, you’ll come and see me,” said Tiffany Wright, owner of Busy Bee Day Spa.

“The people that are looking for the unique purses, the unique necklaces, the earrings that you’re not going to find unless you search the reaches of the internet, I can do that for you, and you can come and get them at a reasonable price,” said Amanda Prace, owner of Vegas Temptress.

More than a hundred booths were set up and ready to sell an array of special products and services at Water Street Plaza for the city of Henderson’s take on Small Business Saturday.

“It’s Shop Small Saturday as many know, but we call this one Shop Small Henderson,” said event organizer Lynn Dilloo. “It’s a day that we actually celebrate and support local small business owners, and these are just 130 that happen to be a part of today.”

“It’s great seeing the people coming out and supporting the other local businesses. Amazon doesn’t need your money. We do, honestly,” said Prace. “It’s been a rough year for everyone, and I think everyone here is just trying to help everyone else have a great holiday season, and by supporting us, we can help you have a great holiday season, and everybody wins.”

In a city centered around tourism and out-of-towners, some small business owners said they depend on locals to help them grow and succeed.

“If it wasn’t for the local community, small businesses wouldn’t make it because it’s Las Vegas. There’s a lot of big businesses that are out here, so having people come out and support little things like this is really, really important for our businesses,” said Wright.

According to the Small Business Administration, last year, shoppers spent nearly $18 billion on Small Business Saturday nationwide.

