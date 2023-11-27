Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 6 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic musician Ringo Starr and His All Star Band have announced six shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

According to a news release, Starr and his band — Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for six dates in 2024.

Promoter Live Nation says the performances are scheduled for May 22, 25, 26, 29 and 31 and June 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

“I’ve always said I’m my happiest when I’m playing with great musicians - and this band is one of the very best. But even so,” Ringo said with a laugh, “sometime during and just after every tour I think ok that’s it - I’m going to stop touring. My family don’t believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road! We’ll be doing 12 shows in May and June, going back to Mexico - which I love - and we’ll be doing a bit of a residency in Las Vegas at The Venetian. See you out there and until then I send you peace and love.”

Tickets start at $69.95, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

