Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 6 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Ringo Starr, Photo Date: February 13, 2013
Ringo Starr, Photo Date: February 13, 2013(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic musician Ringo Starr and His All Star Band have announced six shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

According to a news release, Starr and his band — Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for six dates in 2024.

Promoter Live Nation says the performances are scheduled for May 22, 25, 26, 29 and 31 and June 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

“I’ve always said I’m my happiest when I’m playing with great musicians - and this band is one of the very best. But even so,” Ringo said with a laugh, “sometime during and just after every tour I think ok that’s it - I’m going to stop touring. My family don’t believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road! We’ll be doing 12 shows in May and June, going back to Mexico - which I love - and we’ll be doing a bit of a residency in Las Vegas at The Venetian. See you out there and until then I send you peace and love.”

Tickets start at $69.95, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue
Pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip
Proposed Clark County ordinance would ban stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Shop Small Henderson event showcases local businesses
Shop Small Henderson event showcases local businesses
Shop Small Henderson event showcases local businesses
Shop Small Henderson event showcases local businesses
Enchant opens ‘world’s largest Christmas light maze’ in Las Vegas for holiday season
Enchant opens ‘world’s largest Christmas light maze’ in Las Vegas for holiday season
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas going cashless starting Jan. 1
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas going cashless starting Jan. 1