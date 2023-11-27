Surprise Squad
Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer speaks in a press conference after a joint NFL football...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer speaks in a press conference after a joint NFL football practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(Ryan Sun | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Teamer, 26, was released from custody Sunday morning.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night,” the team said in a statement. “The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Teamer had just been activated Saturday off injured reserve. He has played in six games this season.

He was suspended by the NFL in 2020 for four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

