Mother of knife-wielding man speaks to FOX5 after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The mother of a knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police over the weekend spoke to FOX5 about the incident.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place.

According to police, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a missing male possibly armed with a knife. Officers arrived and located the male who was armed with a knife.

Police said attempts were made to disarm the male, but he refused to drop the knife.

According to the department, despite the officers’ attempts to de-escalate the situation, the man approached police, leading to an officer firing his weapon and striking the man.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene, according to police.

The man’s family spoke to FOX5, saying that they watched the whole situation unfold.

“They Tased him, they shot him with those rubber bullets, and then, all of a sudden, it was like one after another,” Fran Mastrocova, the man’s mother, told FOX5. “He didn’t stand a chance.”

“He needed help and he was crying out for help,” Mastrocova said. “He would have never heard anybody.”

On Monday, LVMPD identified the involved officers as Officers Philippe Dinh, Oscar Nuno-Reynoso and Kyle Corso.

According to police, Officer Dinhis, 29, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2021.

LVMPD said Officer Nuno-Reynoso, 22, has been employed with the department since 2022.

Officer Corso, 34, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2021.

All three officers are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command. The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, police said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.