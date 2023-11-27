Surprise Squad
Magical Forest attraction opens in Las Vegas for holiday season

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A beloved Las Vegas attraction has opened its gates for the holiday season.

Featuring sparkling lights, rides, attractions and endless holiday cheer, Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run on certain nights through Dec. 31.

“Since 1992, the Magical Forest has brought Las Vegas families and visitors holiday joy, and this year promises to be one of the best yet,” Opportunity Village said in a news release.

The outdoor festive, all-ages theme park is held at the nonprofit’s West Oakey Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard.

Organizers note that every dollar spent at the Magical Forest goes towards programs and services for over 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.opportunityvillage.org/events/magical-forest

