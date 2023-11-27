Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot Friday night.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a driver after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot on Friday night.

According to a news release, at about 8:39 p.m. Friday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an injured male lying in a parking lot in the 2800 block of E. Charleston Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from blunt force injuries, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The investigation indicates that the victim, who was standing outside a vehicle, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual inside the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then drove off, striking the victim.

The suspect fled prior to officers arrival, according to police.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue
Pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip
Proposed Clark County ordinance would ban stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot
Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot
Mother of knife-wielding man speaks to FOX5 after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police
Mother of knife-wielding man speaks to FOX5 after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
Mother of knife-wielding man speaks to FOX5 after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police
Mother of knife-wielding man speaks to FOX5 after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police