Las Vegas police search for driver after man run over by vehicle in parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a driver after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot on Friday night.

According to a news release, at about 8:39 p.m. Friday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an injured male lying in a parking lot in the 2800 block of E. Charleston Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from blunt force injuries, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The investigation indicates that the victim, who was standing outside a vehicle, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual inside the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then drove off, striking the victim.

The suspect fled prior to officers arrival, according to police.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

