LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle an person of interest believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in late October.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 29.

LVMPD says a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

Police say the involved vehicle is believed to have been an early to mid 2000s Silver Scion XB. The involved vehicle is believed to have noticeable front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision InvestigationSection @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visitwww.CrimeStoppersofNV.com o ruse the mobile app ‘P3.’Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

