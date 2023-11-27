Jason Aldean announces show in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Jason Aldean has announced a show in Laughlin next September.

According to a news release, Aldean will bring his “Highway Desperado” tour to the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Tickets for Aldean’s performance at the Laughlin Event Center will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

