Jason Aldean announces show in Laughlin

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Jason Aldean has announced a show in Laughlin next September.

According to a news release, Aldean will bring his “Highway Desperado” tour to the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Tickets for Aldean’s performance at the Laughlin Event Center will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

