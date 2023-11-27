Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

FOX5 and Take 5 to Care partners support Nevada SPCA on Giving Tuesday

FOX5 and its Take 5 to Care partners are teaming up to support the Nevada SPCA on Giving Tuesday.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” and FOX5 and its Take 5 to Care partners are teaming up to support the Nevada SPCA.

Each year, an average of 2,500 pets are taken in by the Nevada SPCA, Las Vegas’s original lifesaving animal shelter, and cared for until they find their forever homes.

Your donation can help feed and give medical care to these pets and will also help fill their pet pantry to assist local pet owners in need.

Click here to donate and help the Nevada SPCA care for these animals and find them homes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue
Pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip
Proposed Clark County ordinance would ban stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

FOX5 and Take 5 to Care partners team up to support Nevada SPCA on Giving Tuesday
FOX5 Take 5 to Care partners team up to support Nevada SPCA on Giving Tuesday
Join the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2. It benefits...
TAKE 5 TO CARE: Join the Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Take 5 to Care Holiday Donation Drive underway
Take 5 to Care Holiday donation drive is underway. Make a donation at the pin pad at valley...
Take 5 to Care Holiday Donation Drive now underway!