FOX5 and Take 5 to Care partners support Nevada SPCA on Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” and FOX5 and its Take 5 to Care partners are teaming up to support the Nevada SPCA.

Each year, an average of 2,500 pets are taken in by the Nevada SPCA, Las Vegas’s original lifesaving animal shelter, and cared for until they find their forever homes.

Your donation can help feed and give medical care to these pets and will also help fill their pet pantry to assist local pet owners in need.

Click here to donate and help the Nevada SPCA care for these animals and find them homes.

