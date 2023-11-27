Forecast Outlook - 11/27/23

Good Morning!

We are waking up to the coldest air so far this season with lows in the 30s! Bundle up and grab the heavier jacket this morning.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s area-wide under mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep it dry for the first half of the week, with a few passing clouds Tuesday and Wednesday in Southern Nevada.

A late week system drops in from the northwest increasing the wind speeds and shower chances across the area. Right now, the best chances for isolated showers will be late Thursday evening and Friday.

