Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas going cashless starting Jan. 1

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Floyd Lamb Park At Tule Springs in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley will be going cashless starting January 1, 2024.

According to a news release, guests visiting Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs will need to bring a debit or credit card in order to pay their entry fee as cash will no longer accepted at the entry kiosk staring Jan. 1.

The city of Las Vegas says there is a $6 per vehicle entrance fee that is payable by debit or credit card at the park entry gatehouse, 9200 Tule Springs Road.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs features a 680­-acre park with wildlife, lush vegetation, lakes and views of the Sheep and Spring Mountain Ranges.

“The historic Tule Springs Ranch is tucked inside the park and provides opportunities for visitors to learn about the traditional working ranch and early Las Vegas lifestyle,” the city says.

Frequent visitors may purchase a Household Yearly Pass, priced at $50 for ages through 49, or a Senior Household Yearly Pass, priced at $25 for those ages 50+.

For more information on Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, visit: https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Residents/Parks-Facilities/Floyd-Lamb-Park.

