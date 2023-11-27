Surprise Squad
Flames take on Western Conference-leading Golden Knights Monday night

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel shoots the game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel shoots the game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Dallas. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (8-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary has a 3-1-0 record in Pacific Division games and an 8-10-3 record overall. The Flames are 3-1-0 in one-goal games.

Vegas has a 5-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 14-5-2 record overall. The Golden Knights are 4-0-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has five goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

William Karlsson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (lower body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

