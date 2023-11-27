Surprise Squad
Enchant opens ‘world’s largest Christmas light maze’ in Las Vegas for holiday season

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Enchant has once again opened the “world’s largest Christmas light maze” in Las Vegas for the holiday season.

According to a news release, Enchant features over 10 acres of festive programming “inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures.”

Enchant Christmas promises an all-new experience at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2023
Enchant Christmas promises an all-new experience at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2023(FOX5)

The company says that Enchant’s new Las Vegas experience is based on the original story titled “Santa’s Magic Timepiece.” Developers say that as part of the “story-based experience, guests explore far and wide within the maze in search of eight missing star fragments that makeup Santa’s magic timepiece, critical to making his magical flight possible on Christmas Eve.”

Located at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Enchant runs through Dec. 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

