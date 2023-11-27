California man turns $5 side bet into over $1M at Las Vegas resort on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man visiting Las Vegas had quite a Thanksgiving to remember after hitting a massive jackpot on the Strip on Thanksgiving.

According to The Venetian, the guest, identified as Shane Burk of California, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and was dealt a spade royal flush, winning the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive.

Burk made a $5 side bet, which made him eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $1,012,030.

According to the property, Burke’s win marked the second Millionaire Progressive mega-tier win of the week, as a guest who wished to remain anonymous won $1,975,769 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.