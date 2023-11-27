Andy Reid makes Chiefs, NFL history with win over Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid is widely recognized as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Sunday, he accomplished a feat no other coach has done.

Reid won his 125th career game as the Chiefs coach, passing Hank Stram for the team record. That also makes him the first NFL coach to hold that distinction for two teams — he won 130 games in Philadelphia.

The Kansas City Chiefs began to look more like their Super Bowl selves in the second quarter, and by the end, Mahomes had passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to rally past the Raiders 31-17.

Including the postseason, Reid has won 140 games for the Eagles and 137 for the Chiefs.

He ranks fourth on the all-time coaching victories list at 255.

