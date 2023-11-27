2024 Big League Weekend in Las Vegas to feature A’s vs. Brewers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators on Monday announced that the 2024 Big League Weekend event will feature games between the Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to a news release, the two games for the 2024 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will take place Friday-Saturday, March 8-9.

Game times for the Spring Training series are Friday at 6:05 p.m. PT and Saturday at 1:05 p.m., the Aviators said.

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available now by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com. Tickets start at $30 per seat, according to the Aviators.

The team added that Individual game tickets: Presale through Ticketmaster (via aviatorslv.com) is Friday, Dec. 1 at noon and public on-sale on Monday, Dec. 4 at noon (via aviatorslv.com).

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, back for a third visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. The A’s will face the Milwaukee Brewers for a two-games Series. This will mark Milwaukee’s first visit back to Las Vegas since 1999. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

