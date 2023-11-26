Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-11/26/23

Freeze Warning Early Sunday Morning.
FOX5 Weather
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Cool and unsettled weather is here with our overnight temperature possibly hitting the low 30′s in outlying areas of the valley.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect at 2 AM until 8 AM as the skies are clear and the wind is light allowing for the temperatures to dip.

The weather pattern for the week ahead calls for cool and unsettled conditions especially as we approach the second half of the week.

A low pressure area slides down from the Gulf of Alaska by Wednesday opening the door for continued cool temperatures and chances of rain.

Between now and the end of next week the numbers will fluctuate for our rain chances.

5 days out it’s looking like a 10 to 20 percent chance of showers and possibly snow at higher elevations.

