Forecast Outlook-11/26/23

Cool Temperatures Forecast For The Week Ahead.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Seems like our winter weather has started in the Las Vegas Valley right on cue.

We had a freeze warning overnight that was lifted at 8 AM Sunday.

The anticipated clouds were delayed a bit Sunday helping to bring lots of sunshine to the valley with relatively light winds.

Sunday night will be cool again and while we won’t experience a freeze it will be cool with an overnight low of 39 degrees.

Monday will be almost a carbon copy of our Sunday weather with a bit more cloud rolling in.

Wind will be light here however down along the Colorado River Valley the wind will be gusty but does remain below advisory status.

A line of high pressure holds on Tuesday before another weather pattern moves at us producing shower potential for our area.

Different computer models are producing different scenarios but. An ensemble forecast suggest we have a 10 to 20% chance of some rain between Thursday and Sunday morning.

