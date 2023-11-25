Surprise Squad
Washoe sheriff’s office seeks volunteers for sting to catch porch pirates

Porch Pirates
By Steve Timko
Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks volunteers who live in Washoe County but outside the city limits of Reno and Sparks for a sting targeting porch pirates.

The plan is to catch thieves who steal packages left on porches and residential doorways. The sting will last through the holiday season to coincide with the increased delivery of packages.

Those interested in participating can email Detective Todd Williams at tawilliamsjr@washoecounty.gov. The sheriff’s office said it will try to respond to all who ask about it and ask for the public’s patience.

It offers these tips to thwart porch pirates:

  • Track packages and try to be home when they arrive, or ask a trusted neighbor or friend to pick up the package
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace, if possible
  • Require a signature for package delivery
  • Have your packages delivered to delivery lockers
  • Use security cameras visible from the street
  • Report suspicious activity to law enforcement

