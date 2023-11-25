Surprise Squad
Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal

A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department. (FACEBOOK:EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Two Eau Claire, Wisconsin, police officers turned their red and blue lights into wedding bells when it was time for a Wausau man to propose.

What seemed like a routine traffic stop outside the Pablo Center on Nov. 18 ended with a ring instead of cuffs when the driver, Troy Goldschmidt, got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Moriah Prichard, to marry him.

Josh Miller, public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, said the Wausau couple was visiting Eau Claire in March for a weekend getaway and they loved it.

When Prichard lost her phone on the trip, it was Officer Maggie Anderson who helped her find it.

According to Goldschmidt, the lost phone incident was scary because Officer Anderson found Prichard’s phone on the curb.

When the officer couldn’t get into it, she called Prichard’s mother, who was her emergency contact.

Since no one knew the couple had traveled to Eau Claire, the family worried.

Eventually, they tracked her down to the hotel where they were staying.

Goldschmidt said Eau Claire had a special place in their hearts after that trip. They were so impressed with how nice everyone was and they had such a great time, he knew he wanted to propose to Prichard there.

The couple was so thankful for the officer’s help and their positive experience with her. It sparked an idea from Goldschmidt.

He reached out to the police department for help with his upcoming proposal, hoping Anderson could be involved.

Goldschmidt started planning with the police department about five weeks before the proposal.

Both of their families were inside the District Pub & Grill watching the proposal happen across the street.

Goldschmidt had flowers and a card waiting for Prichard in their hotel room when they returned.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
