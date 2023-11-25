Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate dead body Friday in downtown

Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas
Dead body found in the parking lot of Lowe's in downtown Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a dead body in a parking lot on Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot at 2875 E. Charleston Blvd. police responded to a person who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Metro is unsure if the victim was hit intentionally or not.

Police detectives are in route to the scene.

This is an active police scene, FOX5 will update this story as information becomes available.

