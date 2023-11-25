Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-11/24/23

Colder Air Moving In This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:08 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Cool and dry conditions are what we can expect through the weekend and into next week.

Daytime temperatures will be running about 5 degrees below normal during the day.

Saturday overnight (Sunday morning) a freeze watch goes into effect for our area.

For your outdoor pets give them something to keep them warm.

All during the week ahead temperatures will running several degrees below normal but with plenty of sunshine.

It looks like we could have rain chances by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum near Arroyo Grande and Sunset in Henderson
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum, Henderson police say
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Matt's Morning Forecast: Friday, November 24
Matt's Morning Forecast: Friday, November 24
FOX5 Weather
Freeze Watch issued for Sunday morning
November 23, 2023
Thursday, November 23 EVENING weather update
FOX5 10PM WEATHER - VOD - clipped version
Forecast Outlook-11/23/23