Forecast Outlook-11/24/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Cool and dry conditions are what we can expect through the weekend and into next week.

Daytime temperatures will be running about 5 degrees below normal during the day.

Saturday overnight (Sunday morning) a freeze watch goes into effect for our area.

For your outdoor pets give them something to keep them warm.

All during the week ahead temperatures will running several degrees below normal but with plenty of sunshine.

It looks like we could have rain chances by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.